Saudi Arabia - Almasar Alshamil Education, a leading specialized education group in the GCC, celebrated its successful listing on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) today. The company’s shares rose 18.41%, closing at SR23.09, a SR 3.59 increase from the IPO price.

This marked the company as the top gainer of the day, reflecting strong investor confidence and the success of its initial public offering (IPO).

Almasar Alshamil Education offered 30,720,400 ordinary shares, representing 30% of its share capital. The IPO raised SR599 million, with institutional demand oversubscribed by 103 times, amounting to approximately SR62 billion in orders.

Retail demand was equally strong, with total orders reaching SR218 million. At the time of listing, the company had a market capitalization of SR1,997 million, with Amanat Holdings PJSC retaining a majority stake.

The bell-ringing ceremony marking the first day of trading was attended by Nasser Al Ajaji, Chief of Listing at the Saudi Exchange, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of Almasar Alshamil Education, Matar Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil shared his thoughts at the ceremony: “This listing signifies the rise of a new economic bridge between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Our nations share ambition and vision, and through this listing, we are sharing capital, opportunity, and a unified regional marketplace. Almasar stands proudly at the intersection of Vision 2030 and the UAE's vision for sustainable growth and innovation, shaping a future driven by knowledge, skills, and human capital. Almasar is honored to be one of those bridges.”

Almasar Alshamil Education is a leading education group operating in both higher education and special education needs (SEN) in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The company serves approximately 28,000 students through its network of universities, SEN centers, and schools, offering integrated education services across the broader learning ecosystem.

