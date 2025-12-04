Upper Egypt Mills Company generated consolidated net profits after tax totaling EGP 52.31 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, marking an annual decline from EGP 58.27 million.

Meanwhile, the consolidated total revenues fell year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 529.97 million in Q1-25/26 from EGP 619.65 million, according to the financial statements.

The EGX-listed company registered total assets worth EGP 1.94 billion as of 30 September 2025, higher than EGP 1.78 billion as of 30 June 2025.

Standalone Results for Q1-25/26

The company posted YoY higher non-consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 45.99 million in Q1-25/26, compared with EGP 44.64 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 6.57 in the July-September 2025 period from EGP 6.38 in Q1-24/25, whereas standalone total revenues increased to EGP 347.90 million from EGP 285.42 million.

Furthermore, the non-consolidated total assets amounted to EGP 1.69 billion in the first three months of FY25/26, against EGP 1.52 billion in the July 2024-June 2025 period.

