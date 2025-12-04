Riyadh – The price range for EFSIM Facilities Management Company’s initial public offering (IPO) has been set between SAR 19 and SAR 20 per share.

The leading provider of integrated facilities management services across Saudi Arabia also announced the commencement of the institutional book-building period for the participating parties, according to a press release.

EFSIM is set to list 16.80 million ordinary shares with a market capitalization tanging between SAR 1.064 billion (c. $284 million) and SAR 1.120 million (c. $299 million).

The institutional book-building period will last seven calendar days commencing on 1 December until the end of 7 December 2025.

It is worth noting that EFG Hermes KSA is the sole financial advisor, lead manager, bookrunner and underwriter in connection with the IPO.

On 29 September 2025, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved EFSIM’s application for offering 30% of its total issued share capital following the offering and capital increase, which was carried out by selling 5.80 million existing ordinary shares by the current shareholders in proportion with their existing shareholding and the issuance of 11 million ordinary shares.

The final offer price of the IPO shares will be determined at the end of the book-building process.

Earlier this year, EFSIM announced securing SAR 750 million contract awards during the first half (H1) of 2025.