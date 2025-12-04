International Company for Medical Industries (ICMI) incurred year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net losses after tax at EGP 4.52 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, compared with EGP 26.33 million.

The loss per share for shareholders of the holding company retreated to EGP 0.06 in the January-September 2025 period from EGP 0.46 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Consolidated revenues reached EGP 48.66 million in 9M-25, which reflected an annual rise from EGP 38.75 million.

Meanwhile, the total assets declined to EGP 109.13 million as of 30 September 2025 when compared with EGP 112.09 million as of 31 December 2024.

Financial Statements for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, ICMI shifted to consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 1.64 million, versus net losses after tax of EGP 26.87 million in Q3-24.

Furthermore, the consolidated revenues increased to EGP 13.71 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025 from EGP 12.97 million, while the earnings per share (EPS) for shareholders of the holding company totaled EGP 0.03, against a loss per share of EGP 0.47.

