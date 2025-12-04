Electro Cable Egypt Company unveiled EGP 526.50 million in consolidated net profits after tax during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, which signaled a year-on-year (YoY) decline from EGP 1.30 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.16 in 9M-25, which reflected an annual decline from EGP 0.39, according to the financial results.

Consolidated sales shrank to EGP 8.59 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 10.68 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Meanwhile, the consolidated total assets amounted to EGP 17.16 billion in the January-September 2025 period when compared with EGP 14.97 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Standalone Financials for 9M-25

The EGX-listed company reported lower non-consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 155.35 million in 9M-25, compared to EGP 435.65 million in 9M-24.

Standalone sales dropped to EGP 4.13 billion in 9M-25 from EGP 6.11 billion in 9M-24, whereas the EPS retreated to EGP 0.03 from 0.10.

Non-consolidated total assets hit EGP 7.08 billion in 9M-25, versus EGP 6.93 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Financial Results for Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Electro Cable Egypt registered an annual plunge in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 40.08 million, against EGP 300.68 million.

The consolidated sales plummeted to EGP 2.16 billion in Q3-25 from EGP 4.04 billion in Q3-24, while the EPS decreased to EGP 0.01 from EGP 0.09.

As for the standalone results, the net profits after tax increased to EGP 128.90 million in the July-September 2025 period from EGP 119.54 million in Q3-24, whereas the EPS grew to EGP 0.03 from EGP 0.02.

Non-consolidated sales amounted to EGP 1.32 billion in Q3-25, signaling a YoY decline from EGP 2.95 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Electro Cable’s consolidated net profits plummeted to EGP 486.42 million from EGP 1 billion in H1-24.

