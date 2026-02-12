ADNOC Drilling Company today announced record fourth quarter (Q4) and full year (FY) 2025 results, marking a step change in scale, technology-enabled performance and excellence in execution.

The company's revenue totalled $4.9 billion, up 22% year-on-year (YoY); EBITDA was $2.2 billion, an increase of 9% YoY; and net profit hit $1.45 billion, a growth of 11% YoY. Free cash flow (excluding M&A) was $1.47 billion (62% rise YoY); Return on Equity (ROE) was 35%; and total 2025 dividend was $1 billion.

This performance represents the strongest in the company’s history, reflecting high asset utilisation and continued growth across integrated drilling and oilfield services (OFS), and driven by strong operational execution across the fleet, ADNOC Drilling said.

FY 2025 results translated this momentum into record profitability and cash generation, driven by sustained rig utilisation, resilient long-term contracts and accelerated adoption of AI-powered technologies across the fleet. Industry-leading ROE, resilient free cash flow and visible revenue coverage enabled ADNOC Drilling to convert scale into shareholder returns, while supporting ADNOC’s production capacity growth through faster well delivery, lower unit costs and advanced technology deployment, the company said.

Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO, said: “2025 was a defining year for ADNOC Drilling. Our record-breaking results were delivered by our people, whose discipline, innovation and commitment to operational excellence and safety underpin every milestone we achieve. Our resilience as a business, built on strong systems, disciplined operations and the ability to adapt at pace, continues to reinforce our competitive strength.

“Through execution excellence, technology‑led efficiency and a disciplined approach to capital allocation and operations, we continue our transformation into the region’s most advanced energy services company. By expanding across the GCC, pioneering AI‑driven operations and setting new benchmarks in sustainability, we are unlocking value and helping power the UAE’s energy future. This is just the beginning of a new era of growth, innovation and impact.”

Dividend policy: Delivering reliable returns

The Board of Directors has recommended a Q4 2025 dividend of $250 million (approximately 5.7 fils per share), expected to be distributed in the second half of April 2026. This – together with the prior payments – brings total FY 2025 dividends to $1.0 billion, in line with the company’s enhanced progressive dividend policy. All dividend declarations, including the proposed annual dividend floor for 2026 and the company’s planned minimum aggregate distributions of approximately $6.8 billion for 2025-2030, remain subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meetings of the company, it said.

For 2026, and in line with the dividend policy, the company set an annual dividend floor of $1.05 billion, representing a year-on-year dividend growth supported by strong cash generation, a robust balance sheet, and disciplined capital allocation.

