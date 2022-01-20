Al Habtoor Group has clarified that the group and all its divisions, including Habtoor Hospitality (AKA Habtoor Hotels), have not signed any agreements with Luna PR nor have the intention to enter the NFT space at the present time.

This follows the news released in several media outlets about a deal signed with Luna PR by Habtoor Mohammed Al Habtoor, said a statement.

A spokesperson for Al Habtoor Group said: We are compelled to clarify that Al Habtoor Group has not entered into any deal with Luna PR relating to NFT space. Any deal or business connection taken by Mr Habtoor Mohammed Al Habtoor is done so in a personal capacity, and Al Habtoor Group is not liable under any circumstance for any damages or liabilities arising directly or indirectly from this business venture.

Earlier, a press release claimed that the group plans to enter the NFT space, led by Habtoor Mohammed Al Habtoor and the project will start with a launch of an exclusive NFT Collection in Q1 of 2022. The release said the venture has partnered with Luna PR, an award-winning PR & Marketing agency. - TradeArabia News Service