The World Economic Forum has projected that the travel and tourism sector will welcome 30 billion tourist visits by 2034.

According to a research from the World Economic Forum indicates that the travel and tourism sector will contribute $16 trillion to global GDP and serve 30 billion tourist visits by 2034.

Technological advancements—including AI-driven personalisation, immersive digital experiences, green aviation, and smart mobility—are set to redefine how, where, and why people travel.

Set against this backdrop, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026 will provide a vital platform for the global travel community to explore new opportunities, accelerate technological adoption, and build a more resilient, sustainable, and inclusive industry for the future. The ATM has officially announced the theme for its 2026 edition, “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology.”

Taking place from May 4–7, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), this year’s event will explore the forces reshaping the global tourism landscape and highlight how innovation is transforming every stage of the traveler’s journey.

The period leading up to 2040 is expected to be one of the most transformative eras in global tourism history.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, stated, “The next ten years and beyond are going to be crucial for the travel and tourism industry.

ALSO READ: FG hikes passport fees by 100%

“We are at a significant turning point where factors such as climate change, digital advancements, and evolving consumer expectations are all converging to create both challenges and opportunities.

“By showcasing how innovation can enhance the travel experience, improve operational efficiency, and promote sustainability, ATM 2026 will provide an important platform for the global industry to prepare for what lies ahead, ensuring the Middle East remains at the forefront of this evolution.”

ATM’s emphasis on innovation is also supported by positive market trends. According to the ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, travel spending in the Middle East is expected to exceed $350 billion by 2030, with inbound travel projected to grow nearly twice as fast as the global average.

The demand for business events (MICE), luxury experiences, and transformative journeys is surging across the region, positioning the Middle East as a dynamic hub for the future of global tourism.

Building on this growth, ATM 2026 will feature several dedicated show verticals, designed to enhance engagement within key sectors driving the future of travel.

The ATM Travel Tech sector will debut as a fully co-located show at ATM 2026. Evolving from its previous role as a rapidly growing sector on the show floor, it will now occupy dedicated halls directly linked to ATM, reflecting the accelerating convergence of technology and tourism.

This show will highlight how breakthrough innovations—ranging from AI-powered trip planning and immersive experiences to smart payments, fintech, mobility, big data, and cybersecurity—are transforming the travel ecosystem.

The Tech & Innovation Zone will serve as the core of ATM Travel Tech, featuring an 850 sqm immersive space showcasing robotics, AR/VR, next-generation payments, and green technology solutions, anchored by the Future Stage, a 250-seat theatre hosting futurists, entrepreneurs, and global tech leaders.

IBTM @ ATM will return in 2026 following a successful launch during last year’s event, connecting the global business events (MICE) community with the Middle East’s rapidly expanding meetings and mega-events sector. It will bring together association planners, conference organizers, and corporate buyers with leading destination convention bureaus, venues, and business event suppliers.

Additionally, the ATM Ultra Luxury Lounge will create an exclusive environment for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals to connect with world-class luxury brands across hospitality, private aviation, yachting, and bespoke travel experiences.

“Our show verticals have become vital in showcasing the evolving structure of the global travel and tourism industry. By focusing alongside its core leisure travel emphasis, ATM ensures that we highlight areas where innovation and investment have the greatest impact. Each vertical offers a carefully curated environment for stakeholders to engage,” added Curtis.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).