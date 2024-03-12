UAE - Travelex, the global travel money brand, has launched seven stores and eight ATMs at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport – Terminal A.

The four landside and three airside stores take the total number of Travelex stores in the UAE to 49. It marks the latest milestone in Travelex’s expansion across the UAE and wider Middle East, increasing its extensive distribution network in the region.

In recent months Travelex has launched new bureaux and On-The-Move kiosks across airports in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah as well as the Mina Rashid sea port, in addition to investing in the refurbishment and expansion of existing stores at Sharjah airport.

Travelex has also launched new ATMs across the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal and Dubai International and has grown both their wholesale banknotes and concessionaire businesses significantly in the region.

Batu Dolay, Commercial Director, Travelex Middle East and Türkiye said: “Zayed International Airport- Terminal A sets a new benchmark for a modern, seamless airport experience, tying in perfectly with our mission to simplify our customers’ access to international money.

“We are therefore delighted to have launched seven new stores and eight ATMs across the new terminal, affording travellers flying to and from Abu Dhabi more convenience in their international money transactions than ever before.”

