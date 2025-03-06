Berlin: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism announced the launch of its programme for foreign promotional campaigns in 2025.

The programme aims to bolster the Sultanate of Oman’s position as an international tourism destination. It includes several promotional activities in major international markets.

Further, the launch of the programme comes within the framework of the Ministry’s participation in the ITB Berlin event.

The programme includes a range of promotional initiatives, such as the opening of tourism representation offices in strategic markets such as China, Russia, Spain, Latin countries, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. This will contribute in boosting Oman’s presence in these markets.

Moreover, through the programme, the Ministry will contract with 80 international tourism companies to conduct joint promotional campaigns in China, India, GCC countries, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, north European countries and Belgium.

Promotional campaigns will also be launched on public transport vehicles, such as taxis, buses and train stations, in addition to promotions in major malls and on billboards.

Fifty media campaigns will also be conducted in cooperation with major international media outlets, in addition to promotional campaign through major tv channels.

The Ministry will also participate in 23 tourism exhibitions and international promotional workshops. It will also work on cooperating with international airlines and airlines in GCC countries. The programme also includes the organization of 100 introductory trips for representatives of tourism companies and international media outlets.

In the digital arena, the Ministry will implement promotional campaigns through social media outlets, including the Experience Oman account.

