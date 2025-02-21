UAE-based Shamal Holding is working on implementing new development projects in Dubai Harbour, including expanding entertainment facilities and developing dedicated retail spaces, said its CEO Abdulla Binhabtoor.

The goal is to enhance visitor experience and support the business sector, stated Binhabtoor while speaking to Wam on the sidelines of the Dubai International Boat Show 2025.

The expansion of maritime facilities will help meet the needs of visiting boats and contribute to increasing maritime and commercial activity in the region, he added.

