Preliminary data from the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Tourism showed strong growth in domestic tourism during the first quarter of 2026.

The number of domestic tourists reached approximately 28.9 million, marking a 16% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

Total domestic tourism expenditure reached SAR34.7 billion ($9 billion), up by 8%, reflecting robust internal demand and its continued role in supporting the Kingdom’s tourism sector.

The ministry noted that this growth came despite regional fluctuations, highlighting the diversity of tourism demand drivers and the sector’s ability to adapt to changing conditions while maintaining market stability and visitor flows.

According to the data, the total number of domestic and international tourists during the first quarter of 2026 reached about 37.2 million. Total tourism spending reached approximately SAR82.7 billion.

Tourism hospitality facilities recorded an average occupancy rate of 59% during the first quarter. Madinah ranked highest with 82%, followed by Makkah at 60% and Jeddah at 59%.

The ministry also highlighted strong domestic tourism performance during Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr school holidays. Around 10 million domestic tourists traveled across various destinations in the Kingdom, representing a 14% increase.

Tourism spending during this period reached SAR10.2 billion, an increase of 5% compared to the same period last year.

The ministry affirmed that these indicators demonstrate the strength and resilience of the Saudi tourism market, supported by solid domestic demand and a diverse range of tourism offerings.

It added that a comprehensive report detailing tourism sector indicators for the first quarter of 2026 will be released via the ministry’s official channels.

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