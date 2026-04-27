Aquarabia, Saudi Arabia’s first and largest water theme park, opened to fun-seekers in Qiddiya City on Thursday (April 23).

This massive new park offers more than 20 rides, including 4 world-record-breaking attractions, ensuring an unforgettable, full-day family experience.

The opening will feature a vibrant three-day programme, including live performances and a wide range of entertainment experiences, alongside a dedicated ladies-only day, reflecting the commitment to delivering inclusive offerings that cater to the expectations of all visitors.

Ticket prices start from SAR275 for adults and SAR170 for children (ages 4–11), while children under the age of four enjoy free entry when booking via aquarabiaqiddiyacity.com or through the park’s official app.

Aquarabia will be open daily from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with Fridays dedicated exclusively to women and children. The park also offers a range of premium add-ons to enhance the visitor experience, including the option to upgrade to luxury cabanas, the “Aqua Fast Pass” service to skip queues, and a surfing experience, all available within the park.

In addition, the destination features 24 food and beverage outlets, along with seven retail stores offering swimwear, sunscreen, and souvenirs, ensuring a seamless and well-rounded guest experience. - TradeArabia News Service

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