RIYADH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman, who is also chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), launched on Thursday the urban design for the Qiddiya City and Qiddiya’s international trade brand. Qiddiya City is expected to create over 325,000 job opportunities, yielding nominal GDP of SR135 billion per annum.



The Crown Prince said that the City of Qiddiya will become, in the near future, the foremost global destination in the fields of entertainment, sports, and culture. “This will have a positive impact on the Kingdom's economy and its international standing, as well as on enhancing Riyadh’s strategic position and contributing to its economic growth. It aims to improve the quality of life, making Riyadh one of the top 10 economies globally,” he said.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that this qualitative investment in the city of Qiddiya is a cornerstone of the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy, creating thousands of job opportunities for the ambitious Saudi youth.



Qiddiya philosophy of Play is based on decades of research that has proven that play is a vital element for human cognitive development, emotional expression, social skills, creativity, and physical health. Studies have also shown the positive effects of recreational activities on society, their ability to bridge differences between individuals, and enhance empathy and social cohesion.



Qiddiya's offering will be Qiddiya City, a one-of-a-kind destination located on the outskirts of Riyadh, that promises endless fun and excitement for its residents and visitors through unrivalled offerings in entertainment, sports, culture, and urban living.



Construction of Qiddiya City is progressing well with awarding of contracts worth SR10 billion, and the city will have 60,000 buildings on an overall area of 360 square kilometers that eventually host over 600000 residents. Additionally, Qiddiya City expects to attract an anticipated 48 million visits per year with its never-built-before array of world-class attractions and venues.



Located 40 minutes from the Riyadh city center and overlooking the stunning cliffs of the formidable Tuwaiq mountains, Qiddiya City will be a home of the first gaming and e-sports district, a speed park track, golf courses, a massive water theme park, and Six Flags Qiddiya. In addition, the city will also host a stadium which will feature the world’s largest Olympic museum.



Qiddiya City’s unparalleled proximity and concentration of sports, culture and entertainment experiences in one place will make it a globally unique destination. Qiddiya plans to launch its first assets over the next two years.

