Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb has held high-level meetings in Japan focusing on the Kingdom's tourism leadership and the upcoming two global major events in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Al-Khateeb met with Japan’s Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Hiromasa Nakano, in Tokyo.

The meeting comes at a historic moment, marking 70 years of Saudi-Japan diplomatic relations and advancing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 transformation agenda.

During the meeting, Minister Al-Khateeb formally invited Japan’s government and tourism leaders to participate in the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly and the inaugural TOURISE Summit to be held in Riyadh this November —two global convenings that will reinforce Saudi Arabia’s role as a convener of international collaboration and tourism innovation.

The trip began with an exploration of the Expo 2025 Osaka, where Saudi Arabia’s world-class tourism offering and its commitment to sustainability, innovation, and international collaboration were on display at the country’s immersive pavilion. Since the start of the Expo, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion has drawn more than 2 million visitors — making it one of the most visited pavilions and a powerful showcase of the Kingdom’s growing global appeal. This milestone demonstrates how Saudi Arabia’s culture, heritage, and tourism vision are resonating with audiences worldwide, reinforcing its status as the fastest-growing tourism destination.

The Minister’s program included visits to the Japan and Spain pavilions, strengthening diplomatic and tourism ties.

A central highlight at the Expo 2025 Osaka was the TOURISE networking reception at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion, where Minister Al-Khateeb received and engaged with an influential group of leaders from the public and private sector.

The event presented TOURISE — a global platform designed to converge sectors, challenge outdated models, and set a new agenda for global tourism — to the Japanese audience, and invited stakeholders to join the inaugural TOURISE Summit and the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh this November.

Al-Khateeb stated: “Saudi Arabia’s tourism transformation is the pride of the Arab world and a beacon for the global sector. Our presence in Osaka and our partnership with Japan reflect how Vision 2030 is unlocking opportunity, attracting investment, and building bridges between cultures. As we prepare to host the world’s tourism leaders in Riyadh for the UN Tourism General Assembly and TOURISE Summit, we invite our Japanese and global partners to join us in shaping the future of tourism—rooted in innovation, sustainability, and shared prosperity.”

Saudi Arabia’s approach — backed by more than $800 billion in giga-projects and infrastructure, including NEOM, The Red Sea, and Diriyah — is positioning the Kingdom as the fastest-growing tourism destination worldwide, with the ambitious goal of welcoming 150 million visitors by 2030. At the Osaka Expo, this momentum was evident through dynamic cultural showcases, impactful meetings, and the unveiling of TOURISE as a platform for cross-border collaboration and investment.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority and Vice Chair of TOURISE, added: “Saudi Arabia is reshaping the tourism landscape — not just for our nation, but for the region and the world. With TOURISE, we are building a global platform for innovative partnerships, shared investment, and excellence. The world will witness this transformation in Riyadh this November, when we convene leaders from every continent to chart a new course for tourism. Japan’s participation will be integral to this vision.”

