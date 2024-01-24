Saudi Arabia - AlUla has appointed five new destination management companies (DMCs) to its list of preferred travel partners, highlighting the ancient Saudi city's growing popularity among global travellers seeking unique and enriching experiences.

The DMCs will assist tour operators and travel agencies from around the globe in coordinating travel itineraries, including transportation, hotel accommodation, restaurant and signature experiences.

In addition to existing DMCs – Go Zahid, The Traveling Panther, and AlUla Guide Tours – the newly added DMCs are Abercrombie & Kent, EXO Travel, DMC Arabia, Tetrapylon, and Discover Saudi. This expansion brings the total count of preferred DMCs to eight, providing travel intermediaries and visitors with a diverse range of specialised services.

Melanie de Souza, Executive Director, Destination Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “Our trusted partners serve as a window into the diversity of experiences available in AlUla, spanning arts and culture, heritage, adventure, nature, wellness and beyond.

“We take pride in welcoming on board these DMCs, who have been selected for their specialisation in service delivery across our 10 key priority geographic markets. As AlUla continues its ascent as a luxury boutique destination on the global stage, we look forward to establishing further meaningful partnerships with all levels of the travel trade.”

In terms of air connectivity, AlUla is well served with direct services to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, and internationally with Dubai and Doha, in addition to seasonal services from Cairo and Amman.

Visitors can experience luxurious hospitality at a variety of hotels, including Habitas AlUla, Banyan Tree AlUla, cloud7 Residences, and Shaden Resort. Additionally, soon to open are the eco-lodge Dar Tantora by the House Hotel at Old Town and the Hegra Boutique Hotel.

AlUla is synonymous with heritage of global significance. Its key sites include Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site; AlUla Old Town, recognised among the world’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UN World Tourism Organisation; Jabal Ikmah, an 'open library' inscribed in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register; and the scenic AlUla Oasis, featuring walking paths lined with palm trees and fruit orchards.

