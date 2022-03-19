RIYADH — Riyadh Season has attracted more than 14 million people since it launched last November, with tourists from 125 countries among the visitors.



The season was executed with the cooperation of 1,255 companies, providing 150,000 job opportunities. Launched last October under the slogan “Imagine More.”



Riyadh Season, which is considered the most prominent entertainment destination in Saudi Arabia, was launched on Oct. 20, and includes 14 areas, namely: Boulevard Riyadh City, Via Riyadh, Combat Field, Al-Athriyah, Riyadh Oasis, The Groves, Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh Front, Al-Murabba, Riyadh Pulse, Riyadh Safari, Al-Salam Tree, Khalouha and Zaman Village.



The season’s events include more than 7,500 days of activities, about 10 international exhibitions, more than 350 theatrical shows.



This is in addition to an international car exhibition and auction, more than 70 cafes, 200 restaurants, electronic games tournament, and more than 100 interactive experiences.

