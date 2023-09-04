UAE - The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has launched the 'Path to Prosperity' master plan for the urban development of the central and southern regions of the ancient Saudi city Al Ula.

This is the second master plan from RCU, after the successful launch of 'The Journey Through Time' masterplan whihc was unveiled by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as part of the ambitious AlUla Development Programme, thus marking a new chapter in the legacy of AlUla historical region, which is the world’s largest living museum, said a statement from RCU.

Located 1,100km from Riyadh in north-west Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561 sq km, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years.

The Journey Through Time Masterplan is a complex and elegant urban planning solution using innovation to maintain balance between nature, heritage, culture and sustainable development, while the Path to Prosperity is a blueprint for comprehensive development focused on enhancing quality of life for the residents of AlUla, and it aims to sustainably regenerate the urban core of the county, it added.

According to RCU, both these plans aim to transform AlUla into a major tourist destination and global leader in arts, heritage, culture and nature, and to become an ideal destination for living and working.

Unveiling the second master plan, RCU said Path to Prosperity is broad in its scope and incorporates wide-ranging infrastructure development for increased land usage for housing, new municipal services, entertainment, leisure, and cultural facilities in purpose-built neighbourhoods designed to meet the needs of AlUla’s rapidly expanding population.

"It has been launched with a clear focus – to elevate and enhance our community’s quality of life in AlUla Central and South. It will boost economic opportunities, train and upskill our community, and provide quality education, healthcare services, and transport services," said a company spokesman.

"Directing the next stage of AlUla’s regeneration, Path to Prosperity will see the creation of a network of new, vibrant city centres, each with a convenient and expansive collection of amenities, services, and green spaces," he explained.

"The new masterplan will establish public spaces to enrich the lives of our community combined with innovative multi-modal mobility solutions allowing residents greater connectivity across AlUla while encouraging physical activity and a healthy lifestyle," he added.

RCu pointed out that Path to Prosperity was a blueprint for long-term, sustainable and inclusive growth and was the next stage in AlUla’s comprehensive and community-led regeneration.

Its urban progression will be integrated with AlUla’s wadi, providing the community with a deep and tangible connection with the natural environment and Saudi city’s rich cultural landscape, further empowering its ongoing regeneration as a dynamic and appealing destination to live and work.

"AlUla’s unique cultural heritage will be preserved and promoted through the creation of new and reimagined community spaces, including unique district and community parks," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).