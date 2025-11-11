Saudi Arabia - Rafal Real Estate Development Company, Riyadh-based developer, and Rove Hotels announced a strategic partnership to develop multiple Rove Hotels properties in the Saudi capital.

The signing ceremony, which took place in Riyadh, officially marks the Rove brand's expansion into the Saudi Arabian market, with plans for future cities to follow.

Rove Hotels is a dynamic, award-winning lifestyle brand that has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing hospitality brands in the Middle East. Born in Dubai as a joint venture between Emaar Properties and Dubai Holding, Rove already boasts over 8,000 keys open or under development. The brand is defined by its smart, vibrant design, seamless and fuss-free service culture, and a robust commitment to sustainability, appealing to the modern traveller seeking both style and substance.

Under the agreement, the partners will bring Rove’s well-loved lifestyle concept to key, high-growth locations across Riyadh, with the first opening location set to be on Olaya Street. Locations are thoughtfully positioned to serve both business and leisure travellers, catering to the city’s dynamic growth.

“This expansion represents a significant milestone and an important step forward. We are proud to be part of Rove and Rafal in shaping a new chapter for lifestyle-driven hospitality in Saudi Arabia,” said Saad Hussain of Alaia Developments.

“We are delighted to introduce one of the region’s smartest hotel concepts to Riyadh,” said Elias Abou Samra, CEO of Rafal Real Estate Development Company. “Our confidence stems from the depth and track record of Rove Hotels in tailoring hospitality for regional guests, and from the strong connectivity between Riyadh and Dubai that underpins sustained demand from both leisure and business travellers. This partnership is a cornerstone of our strategy to bring innovative and proven concepts to the Riyadh real estate market.”

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer of Rove Hotels, added: “We are very excited to partner with Rafal to enter the Riyadh market, given their credibility, execution record, and local expertise. We believe they are a great partner to launch the Rove brand in the Kingdom’s capital and are looking forward to bringing our blend of style, value, and convenience to Saudi Arabia’s vibrant and rapidly evolving hospitality landscape.”

Riyadh’s Booming Hospitality Landscape

The partnership is strategically timed to capture Riyadh’s transformation into a global metropolis. Demand drivers include:

Vision 2030 Momentum: Large-scale initiatives, including King Salman International Airport (planned to handle 120 million passengers annually by 2030), the New Murabba Downtown project, and entertainment mega projects such as Qiddiya City are accelerating inbound tourism and business travel.

Global Events Pipeline: Flagship events such as Expo 2030 Riyadh are expected to welcome over 40 million visitors and catalyse the development of thousands of new hotel keys across the capital.

Economic Hub Status: As Saudi Arabia’s administrative and financial centre, Riyadh continues to attract Fortune 500 companies and top-tier talent. With major new business districts like King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) expanding rapidly, demand for mid-market, lifestyle, and extended-stay accommodation is set to grow exponentially.

