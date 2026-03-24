Bahrain could develop its own large-scale cultural and entertainment project post Iran attacks, inspired by internationally-popular attractions such as Global Village Dubai and Global City Dammam, following a proposal backed by municipal leaders and MPs.

The idea – aimed at boosting tourism, supporting small businesses and showcasing international cultures – is gaining traction after both the Muharraq and Southern Municipal Councils expressed interest in hosting a Bahraini version in their respective governorates.

Despite the friendly competition, the chairmen of both councils have stressed that the priority is delivering the project for Bahrain, regardless of its final location.

The proposal draws inspiration from Dubai’s Global Village – one of the region’s most popular seasonal attractions, drawing millions of visitors annually with pavilions representing dozens of countries, fairground attractions, cultural performances and international food markets.

The first season of Global Village in 1996 was actually held in a car park in Dubai Creek and, in 2005, it found its permanent home at Dubailand.

Similarly, Global City in Dammam has emerged as a major entertainment venue in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, offering themed international zones, shopping stalls and shows. Designed as a permanent destination, Global City helped transform Dammam into a lively cultural and tourism hub, welcoming families, tourists and explorers from across the country and beyond.

Proponents believe a Bahrain version could tap into the kingdom’s strategic location in the Gulf and its reputation as a welcoming cultural hub, creating a vibrant destination that celebrates global diversity while highlighting the island’s own heritage.

The proposal has now been forwarded to Parliament’s financial and economic affairs committee, which will co-ordinate with the Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Bahrain Chamber to assess its viability, feasibility and potential investment interest.

Committee chairman and Bahrain Chamber board member Ahmed Al Salloom said the concept had strong potential if investors came forward.

Mr Al Salloom

“This proposal has real potential and it is achievable depending on the level of investor interest,” Mr Al Salloom told the GDN.

“But, if we want it to stand out, especially when a similar attraction already exists in Dammam just an hour’s drive away, then we must focus on creating something unique.”

He noted that similarities with other global venues were inevitable but stressed the importance of giving the Bahraini version its own identity.

“As legislators we don’t mind having similar features – that is natural and even expected,” he said.

“Dubai and Dammam share many concepts, but each has its own character. For Bahrain, everyone has to raise the bar if we want to create a destination that reflects our own identity.”

Mr Al Salloom said several potential locations were already being considered.

“In Muharraq Governorate, areas such as Amwaj Islands, Dilmunia and Diyar Al Muharraq would be ideal, while in the Southern Governorate locations near the Bahrain International Circuit and Exhibition World Bahrain also offer strong potential due to their accessibility and tourism appeal.”

Muharraq Municipal Council chairman Abdulaziz Al Naar said the project could transform Bahrain’s tourism landscape.

Mr Al Naar

“A Global City-style attraction would create a new destination for families, tourists and residents alike,” he said.

“It would also support entrepreneurs and small businesses by giving them a platform to showcase their products and cuisines from around the world.”

Mr Al Naar added that Muharraq’s rapidly developing areas made the governorate an ideal host.

“Muharraq already has strategic tourism projects such as Amwaj, Diyar Al Muharraq and Dilmunia, and integrating such a cultural destination there would complement the ongoing development and attract visitors throughout the year.”

Southern Municipal Council chairman Abdulla Abdullatif highlighted the southern region’s tourism infrastructure.

Mr Abdullatif

“The Southern Governorate has unique advantages, especially with major attractions like the Bahrain International Circuit and Exhibition World Bahrain,” he said.

“Having a Global City attraction nearby would strengthen the tourism ecosystem and encourage visitors attending major events to extend their stay.”

Mr Abdullatif stressed that the project should ultimately benefit the whole country.

“Whether it is in the south or in Muharraq, the most important thing is that Bahrain gains a landmark attraction that enhances tourism and economic activity.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).