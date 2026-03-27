Patel Family Office, a US investment enterprise, and Abdel Hadi A Al-Qahtani & Sons (AHQ), a Saudi industrial conglomerate, have signed a $1 billion deal to establish AYARA, a vertically integrated hospitality platform that will develop a network of 50 international brand-name business hotels across Saudi Arabia by 2029.

AYARA will deliver standardised, branded business hotels at scale, serving the Kingdom’s booming corporate and business travel sector.

Under the terms of the deal, Patel Family Office will collaborate with Abdelmalik Tariq Al-Qahtani Company [ATQ] Hospitality Group, an affiliated company within AHQ, to launch and operate AYARA.

The size of the 50-hotel AYARA network places the Patel Family Office-AHQ partnership among the largest individual hotel investment deals in Saudi Arabia to date. The deal was signed at FII Priority Summit in Miami, the pre-eminent gathering of forward-thinking global leaders founded by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

Saudi Arabia continues to augment its status as a global tourism and business hub through its Vision 2030 economic diversification program, but significant investment in luxury and mega-project hospitality means the Kingdom’s supply remains heavily skewed towards premium segments. The fastest-growing demand is for reliable, branded mid-market business hotels - driven by corporate mobility, infrastructure development and relocation of regional headquarters. AYARA is designed specifically to address this structural supply gap, said a statement.

The AYARA platform will serve corporate travellers, project teams, consultants and regional headquarters across Saudi Arabia. Unlike traditional fragmented development models, AYARA’s vertically integrated platform combines strategic land acquisition, modular construction, in-house furniture and fixtures manufacturing, and hospitality management.

The unified structure will enable faster delivery and cost efficiency. By 2029, ATQ Hospitality Group’s AYARA is expected to deliver between 5,000 and 7,000 rooms across key economic corridors including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and emerging development zones like NEOM and the Red Sea region.

The Dallas, TX-based Patel Family Office brings over 40 years of experience in hospitality investment and development projects, while AHQ’s diversified business portfolio includes operations across energy services, construction and heavy industry. Patel Family Office will lead the hospitality strategy for the portfolio and management of the hotel network, while AHQ will support development through its longstanding national operations and market expertise. ATQ Hospitality Group will also establish partnerships with international hotel brands for the operation of the 50-hotel network, and with best-in-class delivery partners for project structuring and construction.

Speaking at FII PRIORITY Summit Miami, Patel Family Office Vice Chairman and Managing Partner Lakshmi Narayanan said: “As Saudi Arabia opens its doors to the world, its tourism and infrastructure expansion is attracting increasing global attention. The Kingdom’s transformation is creating a new category of demand for reliable, practical and standardized business hospitality. Platforms like AYARA - combining global expertise with local execution - will play a critical role in meeting that demand. AYARA is positioned to become a foundational hospitality infrastructure platform supporting Saudi Arabia’s next phase of economic growth.”

Abdulmalik Tariq Al-Qahtani, Chief Executive Officer of AHQ and Chairman of ATQ Hospitality Group, said: “It requires new partnerships and new approaches to deliver economic transformation at the unprecedented scale we are seeing in Saudi Arabia. By integrating construction, procurement and hotel operations in the AYARA platform, we are establishing a new standard for development speed and efficiency. With the support and expertise of our American colleagues at Patel Family Office, the ATQ Hospitality Group is ideally equipped to capitalize on this extraordinary growth opportunity.”

Under its Vision 2030 programme, which seeks to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy beyond oil, the Kingdom aims to attract over 150 million visitors annually by 2030 and has made business travel and tourism central pillars of its economic transformation. In parallel with massive investment in infrastructure and new economic zones, Saudi Arabia is also hosting major international events including Expo 2030 and FIFA World Cup 2034, which are expected to catalyze an upsurge in demand from tourism and business travellers.

The collaboration between the US-based Patel Family Office and Saudi Arabia’s AHQ arrives as Vision 2030 unlocks fresh opportunities for partnership between international investors and domestic companies. The Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority has enacted key investment reforms, including the termination of the Qualified Foreign Investor regime, in a strategic effort to expand Saudi Arabia’s investor base and boost market liquidity.

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