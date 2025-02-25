Oravel Stays has announced the launch of Sunday Emirates Grand Hotel as part of its plans to add 15 Sunday Hotels in Dubai in 2025.

The hotel is located next to the Financial Center metro station. Some of the key destinations in Dubai are located within a 4-km radius of the hotel.

The property has more than 400 rooms in different categories such as studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, and suites to cater to the diverse of travelers.

An ideal destination for business travellers, leisure seekers, and families, the hotel offers spacious, modern rooms equipped with a well-appointed kitchenette and comfortable seating area. Guests can enjoy a range of on-site leisure facilities, including a gym, indoor swimming pool, steam room, jacuzzi, and sauna, all complemented by stunning panoramic city views. The 31st-floor panoramic restaurant enhances the experience providing a breathtaking backdrop for an exquisite dining experience, said Oravel Stays.

Oravel plans to add more Sunday Hotels in Dubai in and around key tourist locations such as Deira, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residences, Business Bay, and Al Barsha.

The brand Sunday has been conceptualised to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the new-age travellers and provide them a perfect getaway for a reset. Sunday will cater to the growing demand for premium stays, combining sophisticated design, top-notch amenities and services. It breaks away from the mold of traditional hotels and offers a unique proposition of modern-day luxury coupled with mindfully curated experiences that enable guests to unwind at their own pace.

Sunday Hotels offer an immersive experience, designed to engage the local community, and showcase creativity. Each property has a dedicated team of highly trained hospitality professionals that ensure personalised services for every guest. From the moment of arrival, guests are treated to a seamless check-in process, with staff available around the clock to cater to their needs.

One of the hallmarks of the Sunday brand is its luxurious amenities, designed to offer the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Each hotel features spacious and elegantly furnished rooms equipped with modern amenities such as high-speed Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, premium bedding, and well-appointed bathrooms. Many SUNDAY hotels also offer additional luxuries such as in-room dining, mini-bars, and premium toiletries. The concierge service is exemplary, providing travel arrangements, local recommendations, and any special requests, ensuring a memorable stay for all visitors, Oravel Stays said.

Oravel Stays, the parent company of OYO Hotels & Homes, is a leading global hospitality chain with a presence in over 35 countries.

Commenting on the development, Karan Ashok, Region Head, UAE and Oman, Oravel Stays, said: “Sunday Emirates Grand builds on the success of the Sunday brand launch in Dubai in 2024, which received an encouraging response from travellers seeking upscale and well-curated stays. With Dubai witnessing a surge in demand for premium accommodation, particularly among travellers from India and other key global markets, Oravel aims to cater to this growing segment with its Sunday hotels, known for their distinctive blend of comfort, design, and superior service”.

Sunday Hotels, a premium brand of hotels was originally launched in May 2023 in India by the joint venture between the Softbank and Oravel Stays. The first Sunday hotel was launched in the globally popular heritage destination Jaipur. -

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).