Muscat - The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) signed 9 usufruct contracts on Wednesday to implement small and medium-level tourism projects on government lands affiliated with the ministry.

The contracts were signed by Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism with the investors and representatives of the companies.

The signing of the usufruct contracts is aimed at attracting private investments amounting to RO3 billion in the tourism sector and empowering small and medium enterprises in this sector.

The ministry focuses on ensuring the economic and social impact of new projects and ensuring their contribution to serving local communities by providing job opportunities, enhancing local added value, and increasing the supply of the tourism sector's requirements of hotel rooms and facilities in line with the objectives of the tourism development plan.

