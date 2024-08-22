The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in Oman has launched an extensive promotional campaign in the Republic of India. The campaign features eye-catching advertisements in one of New Delhi’s most prominent shopping malls and on taxis across Mumbai.

The initiative aims to highlight Oman’s rich heritage and the diverse tourism experiences it offers. By showcasing the cultural and natural attractions of the Sultanate, the campaign seeks to attract Indian tourists and strengthen Oman’s position as a leading travel destination.

