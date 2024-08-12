Salalah – The ‘Discover Dhofar from the Sky’ event, organised by Oman Air Sports Committee in cooperation with Dhofar Municipality, began on Saturday and will run until August 20.

The event aims to make aerial sports popular in the community while promoting tourism and raising awareness about environmental sustainability and Dhofar’s rich natural and cultural diversity.

Ahmed bin Zaher al Alawi, Chairman of the committee, said, “The event will feature training and educational workshops on aerial photography with drones, along with scientific experiments related to the climate and environment. These activities aim to boost awareness of zero carbon neutrality.”

Participants will have the chance to experience paragliding and enjoy exciting kite flying and paragliding shows. Participants can also observe the sun’s movement from the Al Hawqain Astronomical Observatory.

