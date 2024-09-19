SALALAH: The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has unveiled plans to expand the tourism sector of Dhofar Governorate through the implementation of a series of major initiatives. The announcement came at a press conference held during the ‘Marhaba Dhofar’ forum currently under in Salalah.

Khalid al Abri, Director General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, announced the construction of four new hotels, which are expected to add 1,000 accommodation units by next year.

Highlighting Dhofar’s unique natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, Al-Abri stressed the importance of these projects in catering to the rising demand from both domestic and international tourists. The new developments, he noted, are designed to enhance the governorate’s tourism infrastructure and strengthen its appeal as a year-round destination.

These initiatives, according to Al Abri, are part of a broader strategic vision aimed at transforming Dhofar into one of Oman’s leading tourist hubs, offering visitors high-quality experiences that showcase the region’s distinct attractions.

Azan bin Qais al Busaidi, Under-Secretary for Tourism Affairs at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, added: "We have witnessed a significant increase in the number of tourists coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, exceeding 100,000 tourists over the course of the year. The tourism season in the Sultanate of Oman is ongoing throughout the year, making Dhofar Governorate one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the Sultanate. This distinction is due to the region's breathtaking nature and unique atmosphere.”

The Under-Secretary further stated: "As part of Oman Vision 2040, we believe that continuous cooperation with tourism institutions in Saudi Arabia directly contributes to enhancing mutual tourism between the two countries, further strengthening the economic and cultural ties between the two brotherly peoples."

