The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (du) signed a 2 billion dirham hyperscale data center deal with Microsoft , Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The deal was signed during Dubai AI Week.

