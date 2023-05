Muscat – As many as 1,377 tourists aboard the ‘Viking Mars’ cruise ship visited Port of Salalah on Tuesday, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) said.

In a statement, MHT said, ‘The tourist programme of the cruise included tours to major archeological and historic landmarks in the governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets in Salalah.’

