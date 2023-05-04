Musafir.com, a leading online travel agency in the UAE, has signed an agreement with the Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU) aiming to promote the destination to tourists from the UAE to AlUla.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at Arabian Travel Market 2023 between Melanie De Souza, Executive Director, Destination Marketing at RCU and Sachin Gadoya, CEO and Co-Founder of musafir.com.

Gadoya said: “AlUla, the World’s Masterpiece, is one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula with massive tourism potential. The fact that it received close to 185,000 visitors in 2022 speaks volumes about the level of interest among tourists to explore this unique destination and its UNESCO World Heritage site. With Musafir.com's expertise in travel planning and the Royal Commission for AlUla's commitment to preserving the region's heritage, this partnership promises to offer visitors a truly authentic experience of Saudi Arabia's fascinating history and culture.”

“AlUla is ready to receive up to 250,000 visitors in 2023, the majority of which will come from neighbouring nations. As part of the agreement, musafir.com will promote holiday packages to AlUla with the objective of growing the profile of AlUla as a destination. Musafir.com will collaborate on various promotional and marketing initiatives to increase tourist arrivals,” he added.

Melanie De Souza said, “AlUla is a truly unique destination, representing over 200,000 years of largely unexplored human history and 7000 years of continuous human civilisation. From Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site to the ancient oasis and AlUla Old Town, recently recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages, to a vibrant arts and culture scene, world-class culinary experiences and a wide range of outdoor activities, AlUla has a broad appeal for visitors from all around the world.

“I am excited by the new partnership with Musafir.com, which will help us to reach our target visitor arrivals for 2023. Partnerships such as these will be instrumental in AlUla’s continued emergence as a world-class sustainable tourism destination that helps to nurture the long-term prosperity and growth of the region.”

Musafir.com has curated a range of all-inclusive packages for AlUla with flights, top-rated hotels, airport transfers, breakfast, visa assistance, and much more, allowing travellers to explore this new exotic destination with ease and zero hassle while helping them create unforgettable memories.

A land rich in historical, geological and geographical significance, this ancient city, once at the crossroads of the Incense Road, has only recently been re-discovered by the world. With breathtaking monuments from the past, AlUla offers numerous activities including zip lining, hiking, stargazing, and rock climbing, along with a fine appreciation of contemporary art, traditional handicrafts, and a vast and expansive desert with its unique rock formations, inscriptions, oasis valleys and much more.

