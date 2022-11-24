Dubai – Marriott International has signed a deal with RDK Tourism Investment to open four properties in the UAE.

The signings are predicted to further enhance the company’s footprint in Abu Dhabi and Dubai with the addition of more than 700 rooms across its Marriott Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Autograph Collection Hotels brands, according to a press release.

All four properties are expected to be converted from existing properties operated by RDK Tourism Investment.

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Middle East, Marriott International, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with RDK Tourism Investment and expand our portfolio of properties in the UAE.”

Rashid Darwish Ahmed Saif Al Ketbi, Chairman of RDK Group, commented: “The four properties aim to contribute to the local economic development of upcoming tourism destinations in the UAE, in line with our investment ambitions as a company to develop landmark projects that cater to guests at the highest international standards.”



Marriott International’s portfolio in the UAE currently consists of 75 properties with more than 21,000 rooms across 20 brands.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).