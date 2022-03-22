Malaysia will allow quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travellers starting April 1, it was revealed as Tourism Malaysia participated for the fourth time at the Gulf Travel Show (GTS).

Focusing on business meetings, the digital event (on March 22 and 23) hosts buyers from across the region.

The two-day conference features networking sessions between the Middle East and from across the world as well as panel discussions between travel experts, tourism and hospitality sectors on the current state of the industry. Participants of the travel show include travel agents, tour operators, tourism boards, airlines, travel management firms, international agencies, hotels, and media from 43 countries.

Middle East tourists are welcomed again

As a platinum partner, Tourism Malaysia is having its own virtual pavilion with 15 booths consisting of Malaysian delegates from Sabah Tourism Board, Sarawak Tourism Board, Tourism Selangor and together with three Destination Management Companies (DMC), tour operator partners, one product partner, and six hotels and resorts from Malaysia.

“Starting April 1, Malaysia will allow quarantine-free entry for fully-vaccinated travellers, ending almost two years of stringent border controls introduced to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. As Platinum Partner of GTS 2022, Malaysia is thrilled to welcome back Middle East tourists to experience our country again. It is a timely opportunity for us to network with travel agents and tour operator partners from the Gulf region,” says Dato' Haji Zainuddin Abdul Wahab, Director General of Tourism Malaysia.

