The Makkah Road Initiative is continuing to provide its services in the initiative’s halls at the airports of Indonesia, Pakistan, Malaysia, Morocco, and Bangladesh, facilitating the travel procedures of pilgrims.

The teams implementing the initiative, which was launched by the Ministry of Interior within the Doyof Al Rahman Program, one of the programs of the Kingdom Vision 2030, are exerting extensive efforts in completing the travel procedures for the beneficiary pilgrims in their countries, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The initiative starts with issuing the visa electronically and taking the vital characteristics, passing through the completion of passport procedures at the airport of the country of departure after verifying the health requirements, in addition to coding and sorting luggage according to transportation and housing arrangements in the Kingdom.

The pilgrims who benefit from the initiative upon their arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, are directly transported in buses to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, while the service authorities undertake the delivery of their luggage to their residences.

