Riyadh: flynas launched its first direct flight between Riyadh and El-Alamein International Airport (DBB) on the north coast of Egypt on 3 July, according to a press release.

The air carrier added the Mediterranean city to its list of summer destinations with scheduled flights for the first time in the region, expanding tourist destination options for its guests.

Last Wednesday, the flight departed King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh after an inaugural ceremony attended by representatives from flynas and KKIA.

It is worth highlighting that flynas connects Egypt to Saudi Arabia with more than 120 weekly direct flights. The leading LCC operates direct flights from five Saudi cities, namely Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, and Al-Ula, to Cairo, Sohag, Sharm El-Sheikh, and Hurghada.

The Saudi air carrier links more than 70 domestic and international destinations to over 1500 weekly flights and has flown above 78 million passengers since its launch in 2007.

This aligns with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, flynas welcomed 3.70 million passengers on board its flights, which marked a 51% year-on-year (YoY) leap.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

