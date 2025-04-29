Saudi Arabia - Diriyah Company has signed a travel trade agreement with Saudi travel brand GoZahid to further enhance Diriyah as a global cultural and tourism destination.

The announcement comes as Diriyah Company participates in the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) trade show in Dubai until 1 May 2025, featuring GoZahid as a trade partner. GoZahid is joined alongside other major trade partners at Diriyah Company’s booth including Athaar Arabia, Abercrombie & Kent, 88 Destinations, Tetrapylon, and Bonjour Saudi.

The collaboration will build on its existing success as a destination that has already attracted over three million visits since opening its UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif and Bujairi Terrace dining precinct in December 2022 and opening its first hotel – the 134-room Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, in December last year.

Under the agreement, Diriyah Company and GoZahid will collaborate to promote Diriyah, The City of Earth, to inbound cultural travelers. Their partnership will focus on enhancing destination marketing, training tour operators, hosting destination workshops, and developing training manuals for tour guides.

Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: “We are delighted to have signed a travel trade agreement with GoZahid, a long-established and internationally recognized travel house in the Kingdom. Our collaboration will help ensure that travellers have an unforgettable cultural experience visiting The City of Earth as we continue to develop one of the world’s gathering places with centuries of history at its core.”

Daniel Ponzo, Group Managing Director at the Zahid Travel Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Diriyah Company to bring the story of Diriyah to life for travellers from around the world. This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to cultural authenticity, exceptional service, and meaningful travel experiences. Together, we look forward to welcoming the world to this extraordinary destination and supporting its continued rise as a global icon.”

Diriyah Company’s travel partner agreements aim to position Diriyah, The City of Earth, as an emerging must-visit destination on the global tourism map, leveraging the expertise of world-class, specialized partners.

With plans to develop many of the world’s leading global hotel brands, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, and the 20,000 seat multi-purpose Diriyah Arena, among many other tourism assets, Diriyah, situated on the outskirts of the capital city of Riyadh, is set to become one of the greatest gathering places in the world. -TradeArabia News Service

