Malaysia, which recorded 88,534 tourist arrivals from the Middle East in 2022, is promoting the latest destinations for shopping, family fun, eco-adventure, honeymoon and luxury holidays at its 29th attendance at the Arabian Travel Market.

In 2023, Malaysia is targeting welcoming 16.1 million international tourist arrivals (300,000 tourists from the West Asia) and generate RM49.2 billion (AED41.1 billion, $11.19 billion) in tourist receipts.

Since its full reopening of international borders, Malaysia has recorded a total of 10.07 million tourist arrivals and RM28.2 billion (AED23.5 billion) in tourist receipts in 2022, surpassing its initial target of 9.2 million international tourist arrivals.

Strong delegation

As in previous years, ATM, which got under way in Dubai on May 1, sees the participation of a strong Malaysian delegation from 76 organisations comprising hotels and resorts, travel agents, tourism products owners, representatives from various state governments, including Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), Penang Global Tourism, Sabah Tourism Board, Sarawak Tourism Board, Tourism Melaka, Tourism Pahang, and Tourism Johor.

The Malaysian delegation is led by Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia. The mission aims to reinstate and enhance the commitment to establishing good tourism cooperation, engaging in future collaborations, and cooperation with the travel and tourism industry in the region.

Firdaus said: “In line with the Visit Malaysia in 2025, Tourism Malaysia will strive to attract more tourists from the Middle East to Malaysia. We are confident that we will be able to achieve our target to put Malaysia as the top destination for Muslim travellers.”

Meeting with airlines

The Malaysian delegation is scheduled to meet the top management of a few Middle Eastern airlines such as Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Saudia Airlines, Air Arabia, Oman Air and Salam Air to discuss future collaborations, besides having several interviews with the local media.

On May 2 and 3, 2023, Firdaus will also witness the signing of two Memorandum of Collaborations (MoC) between Tourism Malaysia and Saudia Airlines and Tourism Malaysia with Air Arabia. These MoC will benefit the Malaysian economy and strengthen economic ties through the tourism industry between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia and UAE. Following that, Firdaus will be hosting a ‘Malaysia Nite Gala Dinner’ on May 2, 2023 to thank the tourism fraternity in Dubai and the local media for their support and assistance in promoting Malaysia.

