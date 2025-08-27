Tunis - The number of Chinese tourists visiting Tunisia increased by 15.3% between January and July 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, when the country welcomed around 24,000 visitors, said Anouar Chetoui, representative of the Tunisian National Tourist Office (ONTT) in Beijing, China.

However, he stressed that air connectivity is essential to further boost this activity.

Chetoui added, during a meeting with a TAP correspondent in Beijing, that the number of tourists who came from China to Tunisia in July 2025 rose by 30.9% compared to the same month last year, despite travel difficulties caused by the absence of a direct air route.

These figures highlight Tunisia’s appeal as one of the long-haul destinations that Chinese travelers aspire to visit, alongside top destinations such as Canada, France, Turkey, Jordan, and Switzerland, confirming the importance of Tunisia among Chinese tourism stakeholders.

It is worth noting that the ONTT office in China was awarded the prize for Best Tourism Office in China in 2024.

Chinese tourists typically prefer multi-day stays combining cultural exploration with leisure activities, as well as unique experiences.

They are especially interested in visiting cultural and historical sites such as Carthage, while the Hammamet region attracts them with its golden sandy beaches and hotels.

Other favoured destinations include Sousse, Monastir, Kairouan, and Sidi Bou Said. Chinese tourists also show strong interest in desert trips, camel riding, 4x4 excursions, discovering Tunisian cuisine, relaxation, and exploring traditional crafts.

Tunisia is considered attractive for Chinese tourists as it combines historical and cultural richness, natural beauty, diverse landmarks, outdoor activities, particularly in the desert, warm hospitality, and high-quality tourism services.

Chetoui stressed the need to establish a direct air route from Tunis to Beijing if Tunisia wants to fully benefit from the growing interest of Chinese tourists during this challenging yet opportunity-filled period.

In the absence of such a route, Chinese tourists are currently forced to transit through multiple destinations, whether via the Middle East, Turkey, or Egypt.

Launching direct flights between Tunisia and Chinese cities would help stimulate tourism.

Chinese tourists also enjoy shopping in Tunisia, especially for traditional, high-quality local products such as ceramics, carpets, fine leather goods, and unique jewelry, as well as Tunisian specialties like olive oil and dates.

It should be noted that Tunisia and China are celebrating in 2025 the 61st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, dating back to 1964.

These ties were further strengthened in 2024 through the visit of President Kais Saied to China, from May 28 to June 1, 2024, which opened new avenues for cooperation, followed by further high-level visits, including by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Tourism.

