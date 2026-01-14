Muscat – More than 50 participants from Thailand attended the Phuket Roadshow held at InterContinental Hotel on Sunday. The event saw a significant increase in participation from the 30 companies attending a similar roadshow held two years ago. The event drew strong participation from the travel and tourism industry from Oman as well reflecting the growing interest among Oman-based travellers in Thailand.

The event brought together Thai tourism stakeholders including resort owners, theme park representatives and travel companies from Phuket, who engaged directly with Omani tour operators, travel agents and industry professionals. The roadshow focused on promoting Phuket as a diverse destination offering luxury, leisure, culture and wellness experiences tailored to the needs of the Oman market.

Speaking at the event, H E Warunee Pan-Krajang, Ambassador of Thailand to Oman, said, “In 2024, around 50,000 visitors travelled to Phuket from Oman, while Thailand welcomed 110,000 visitors from the sultanate, making it the second-largest source market after Saudi Arabia in the GCC. Visitors are drawn by Thailand’s beauty, nature, luxury offerings, wellness experiences and, most importantly, trust.”

Among the key presentations was one by Siam Niramit, an award-winning cultural theme park counted among Phuket’s largest. Golf Napassanan, Assistant Director of Sales at Siam Niramit, described the attraction as a must-visit experience. “Located close to Patong Beach and Bangla Road, Siam Niramit offers games and a captivating 90-minute show that narrates the history and cultural heritage of Thailand from across the country,” she said.

Tour operators and hospitality groups showcased a wide range of resorts and hotels designed to cater to travellers from Oman, including couples, families, honeymooners and MICE groups. Facilities highlighted included private villas, wellness centres and the availability of halal food, ensuring comfort and convenience for guests from the Middle East.

The roadshow also served as a lead-up to the upcoming Thai Festival, which the Thailand Embassy in Muscat will host at Muscat Nights, Qurum Rose Garden, from January 15 to 17, further strengthening cultural and tourism ties between the two countries.

