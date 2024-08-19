MUSCAT: Buoyed by the growing bilateral relations especially in tourism, Malaysia is eyeing better relations in tourism by attracting more Omanis to Kuala Lumpur and publicizing Oman in their country.

This was expressed during the recent visit of Tiong King Sing, Malaysia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture who was received by Salim bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism in his office.

Both attended a detailed presentation by Omran about the great tourism potential between the two and reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding focused on a framework for cooperation through an executive programme which will be signed by both parties on capacity building and explored ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of heritage and tourism between the two nations.

Both sides agreed upon the fact that both Oman and Malaysia enjoy a multi- faceted relationship that covers extensive cooperation in trade and economic matters, as well as in the education, tourism, defence and cultural, science and sports fields.

Highlights of the discussion included boosting mutual tourism, increasing the number of direct flights between Oman and Malaysia, and expanding training programmes within the tourism sector besides improving bilateral visits of business people.

Talks also pivoted around programmes that will target specific areas of interest and outline a timetable for achieving the agreed-upon objectives and to channelise umra and Haj pilgrims via Malaysia and the meeting was attended by several officials from both sides, underscoring the importance of the bilateral discussions.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

