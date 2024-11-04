Jeddah - The Jeddah Historic District Program, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, announced today the signing of a roadmap for a cooperation agreement with Elm, the leading company in digital solutions innovation.

The agreement encompasses cooperation in various fields, including the implementation of fieldwork, the establishment of a project coordination office, and the equipping of a monitoring and control room, as well as the setup and operation of a beneficiary communication center.

The cooperation aims to revitalize the Jeddah Historic District, invest in its heritage sites and cultural and urban elements, and transform it into a global tourist destination that meets the highest sustainability standards.

The agreement was signed by Director General of the General Administration of the Jeddah Historic District Program Eng. Wael bin Sami Saim Al-Daher and Vice President of the Business Sector at Elm Abdulaziz Al-Alsheikh.

This collaboration aims to leverage Elm's expertise in creating customized digital solutions to establish an electronic platform for providing operational services. The intended platform will enable the monitoring of excavation and infrastructure work conducted and supervised by the Jeddah Historic District Program in the area. It will also facilitate the processing of all municipal licensing requests in an automated and efficient manner.