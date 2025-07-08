RIYADH — The Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF), under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has signed an employment-linked training support agreement with Boutique Hospitality Group, a Public Investment Fund (PIF), with the aim of empowering and qualifying Saudis in specialized hospitality and culinary arts fields.



The agreement was signed by HADAF Director General Turki Al-Jawini and Executive Director of People and Culture at Boutique Hospitality Group Dania Al-Obaid.



The agreement is an extension of the existing strategic cooperation between PIF and the Ministry of Tourism. The PIF has previously launched several training programs in cooperation with prestigious educational institutions, such as the Higher Institute of Tourism and Hospitality, with the aim of enabling the private sector to benefit from the Fund's programs and capabilities.



This will contribute to raising the efficiency of Saudis and enhancing the sector's competitiveness in the required specializations in the hospitality and culinary arts fields, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop human capital and localize quality jobs.



The agreement affirms the commitment to implementing the programs by contributing to supporting training costs outside the Kingdom and providing rewards to trainees in accordance with approved mechanisms. It also includes forming a working group comprised of both parties to monitor the implementation of its provisions and hold periodic meetings based on developments and business needs.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).