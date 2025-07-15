Arab Finance: El Gamal Group has partnered with the global hotel chain BWH Hotels to launch a new hotel project under the Best Western Plus brand, as per an emailed press release.

Categorized as a four-star hotel, it will feature 100 rooms designed to the latest international standards, along with various recreational and sports facilities, business services, and a commercial mall.

Construction is scheduled to begin this July. The project is expected to create both direct and indirect employment opportunities during its construction and operational phases.

The hotel will be located directly in front of the Grand Egyptian Museum, one of the most anticipated cultural destinations in the world expected to attract millions of visitors annually.

The upcoming hotel will be the first internationally branded hotel in this dynamic area, offering a strategic location that combines strong investment potential with an integrated tourism experience.

The signing ceremony was attended by Taha Al Gammal, Chairman of Al Gammal Group, and Mohamed Farouk Hafeez, Vice Chairman, along with several senior executives of the Group.

This partnership forms part of the company’s expansion strategy in the region, particularly following its growth in the Saudi Arabian market and its renewed entry into Egypt through high-impact collaborations.

Both parties confirmed that the agreement is a sub-franchise contract valid for five years, aiming to establish a strong and long-term partnership.

BWH Hotels is one of the largest international hotel chains, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the US, with operations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).