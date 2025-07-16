Egypt - Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi oversaw the signing of two key agreements with major international mining companies, reinforcing Egypt’s commitment to expanding its mineral resource sector.

The signings took place during the Egypt Mining Forum 2025, underscoring the government’s efforts to attract foreign investment and deepen strategic partnerships in the mining industry.

The first agreement is a licensing contract for the exploration of gold and associated minerals. It was signed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA), and Centamin Central, a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti.

The second agreement marks the initialing of a framework agreement between the Ministry, EMRA, and global mining giant Barrick. This agreement lays the groundwork for expanded collaboration and exploration in Egypt’s mining sector.

Yasser Ramadan, Chairperson of EMRA, signed both agreements on behalf of the Egyptian government. The first was co-signed by Mohamed Kamal, Chairperson of Centamin Central for Mining. The second was co-signed by Mohamed El-Bagoury, Supervisor of the Central Department for Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Petroleum, and Henry Onslow, Director of Exploration for Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Middle East at Barrick.

These agreements signal a significant step forward in positioning Egypt as a competitive and attractive destination for international mining investments.

