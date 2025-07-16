SODIC, one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, has announced the upcoming opening of the Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott International at June, its Miami-inspired beachfront destination on the North Coast of Egypt.

Anticipated to open in 2029, Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott International will be part of a vibrant development within June, which offers residents and visitors access to a beautiful sandy beach, pristine sea water and a bustling boardwalk and beach club, along with residential villas and serviced apartments. Plans for the hotel include 180 guestrooms along with a variety of dining and leisure facilities.

June is a vibrant coastal town brought to life through global partnerships and a curated lifestyle experience. SODIC is also announcing two significant openings at June this year: Dubai’s iconic Surf Club, known for its lively beachfront atmosphere, and Cavalariça, a Michelin-recognised restaurant from Portugal that holds one star from Spain’s Guia Repsol, making its international debut. -TradeArabia News Service

