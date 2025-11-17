Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism have signed an executive programme to deepen bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector.

The programme builds on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in November 2014, which laid the foundation for long-term collaboration between the two countries in tourism development.

Under the new agreement, Egypt and Saudi Arabia will cooperate across several key areas, including joint tourism promotion and marketing, professional training and capacity building, sustainable tourism initiatives, and the exchange of best practices. The programme also provides for coordinated action within regional and international tourism organizations to strengthen strategic collaboration.

Officials from both sides said the initiative reflects a shared commitment to fostering sustainable growth and enhancing cultural and economic ties through tourism. It is also expected to boost regional coordination in travel and hospitality.

According to official divs, approximately 1.5 million Saudi tourists visited Egypt in 2024, accounting for nearly half of all Arab arrivals. Their spending reached an estimated $1.5bn.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

