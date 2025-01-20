Ishraq Hospitality has appointed Dany Cherfane as the new Hotel Manager of Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City.

Cherfane will be responsible for repositioning the hotel as a preferred destination for business and leisure travelers, and will lead the launch of Goose & Gander, an innovative dining concept in collaboration with McGettigan Group.

His strategic vision aims to drive operational excellence, introduce creative culinary experiences, and establish the hotel as a top-tier option in the market.

With over 21 years of experience in the hospitality and commercial sectors, Cherfane has a proven track record in operations and guest services.

He has held key positions with Accor, Radisson Hotels, and Rotana, making him a valuable addition to Ishraq Hospitality's leadership team.

Joseph Karam, Chief Operating Officer of Ishraq Hospitality, said: "We are delighted to welcome Cherfane to Ishraq Hospitality. His extensive experience, innovative mindset, and leadership skills will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the guest experience and operational excellence at Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City."

"This role is an exciting opportunity to spearhead innovation and elevate guest experiences in one of Dubai's most vibrant business hubs. I am eager to collaborate with the team to reach new milestones and further enhance the hotel's strategic repositioning," said Cherfane. -TradeArabia News Service

