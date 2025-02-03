As dnata Travel Group brands continue to grow and evolve from its UAE base, the company has announced strategic new appointments to support the businesses to drive its global growth strategy in 2025.

Sébastien Doussin has been appointed to Senior Vice President – Global Travel Services & Destination Management to ensure that ground, air, and other products are easily consumable and available at the best prices.

The company aims to streamline integration, to allow partners to trade products even faster across its platforms and grow its regional footprint for brands including Arabian Adventures, Yalago, Destination Asia, and dnata Representation Services.

Amal Mohd Ahmed has been appointed to Divisional Vice President – Global Operations to lead this vertical as a centre of excellence, including continued innovations in customer service.

Amal manages a team of more than 2,000 travel professionals across dnata’s Global Contact Centres in the UAE, UK, Serbia, Philippines, and India. Its teams provide customer service support to millions of travellers worldwide.

Andrés Uribe has been appointed to Senior Manager Business Support, to serve as an internal, independent strategic advisor, leading Group projects, strategic planning, product solutions, sustainability, and business intelligence.

The dnata Travel Group represents the travel division of dnata, one of the world’s largest air and travel services providers. Part of the Emirates Group, the group’s history is rooted in Dubai and the growth of its pioneering travel industry, evolving to comprise more than 15 leading international travel brands with coverage across the world. Its global businesses cover all aspects of the travel industry from local travel agencies to global travel consolidators, corporate travel, sports travel, destination management and attractions, airline representation services, and more. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).