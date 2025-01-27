SINGAPORE: Bank of Singapore, one of Asia's biggest private banks, said on Monday that it has made six new appointments in Dubai to enhance its advisory and product solutions in the region.

Bank of Singapore, part of Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, said in a statement that Zeena Abou Elnaja joined its investment advisory team from Swiss bank Julius Baer.

The private bank added that Mehvish Ayub joined as a senior specialist covering managed solutions and alternatives in the region from State Street Global Advisors.

Bank of Singapore also welcomed Brandon Chee as a product specialist covering equity and structured products advisory, and Anish Mehta as a product specialist on the FX or foreign exchange advisory desk.

It also announced Yasmine Omari as the head of wealth planning for the bank's Dubai operations and Fatima Al Zadjali as director for marketing and communications.

"These hires are key for us strategically as we continue to build our Dubai hub's presence across the region," Ranjit Khanna, Bank of Singapore's head of private banking for Europe and the Middle East and chief executive for Dubai, said in the statement.

Reuters reported in August last year that Bank of Singapore aimed to grow its business in the Middle East with the region contributing up to 20% of its overall revenue and private banking assets over the next three to five years from around 10%. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Saad Sayeed)