ISTANBUL: Getir, the Turkish grocery delivery company, has reappointed its chief executive after he was removed last week, a document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday, as struggle for control of the company continues.

Batuhan Gultakan, the CEO since 2022, said last week that he had been ousted by members of the board of directors including two sons of Getir founder Nazim Salur "without any reason".

The document, an internal announcement by the company, said Getir's board had been restructured with the addition of Yigit Caglayan, the chief executive of GetirFinans, appointed as a new member.

"In a written statement to employees this morning, Caglayan announced that Batuhan Gultakan, who was terminated last week by the previous board, will continue his role as CEO," it said.

Getir, a pioneer of fast grocery delivery businesses and once valued at more than $10 billion, has been bruised as consumer demand waned. It agreed a restructuring plan with its largest shareholder, Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, in June.

Last month, Mubadala said Getir's independent directors had unanimously approved an "alternative transaction" proposed by the wealth fund, without detailing the plan.

Salur, the founder, called the new plan an "illegal coup" and said he and a co-founder would take legal action in the Netherlands, Turkey and Britain to appeal it.

But the return of Gultakan as CEO marks a setback for Salur.

His two sons, Mert Salur and Turancan Salur, were removed from their positions on the board of directors in an extraordinary general assembly meeting on January 31, according to a separate internal memo seen by Reuters and issued by Getir's umbrella company.

The memo said any instructions by the Salur brothers were null and void following the change.

Mubadala said separately that it "looked forward to working with all stakeholders in this next chapter" and was committed to the restructuring plan. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Mark Potter)