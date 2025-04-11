The gold reserves of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) surged by 7 percent, or AED1.59 billion, in January, reaching AED24.571 billion by the end of the month, up from AED22.981 billion at the end of December 2024.

According to the CBUAE's Monthly Statistical Bulletin for January issued today, demand deposits grew to over AED1.116 trillion at the end of January, compared to around AED1.109 trillion at the end of December 2024.

At the end of January, demand deposits were distributed as follows: AED834.9 billion in local currency and approximately AED281.5 billion in foreign currencies.

Savings deposits reached AED322.281 billion at the end of January, compared to around AED317.48 billion at the end of December 2024.

Savings deposits in local currency amounted to approximately AED 270.79 billion, and in foreign currencies, around AED 51.48 billion.

Fixed-term deposits reached AED926.22 billion at the end of January, with AED552.47 billion dominated in local currency and AED373.74 billion in foreign currencies.

The bulletin showed a monthly increase in the net international reserves of the UAE banking sector, reaching AED1.466 trillion at the end of January, compared to AED1.446 trillion at the end of December 2024.