Hyatt has appointed Javier Águila as President, Inclusive Collection, effective March 1, 2025. This move is part of a larger strategy to enhance the brand's 11 Inclusive Collection brands, including the Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts brand, which entered the company's portfolio as part of a strategic joint venture with Grupo Piñero. Águila serves on the board of the joint venture.

Hyatt has launched five distinct brand portfolios, including Lifestyle, Luxury, Inclusive, Classics, and Essentials, and a dedicated Lifestyle group led by Amar Lalvani.

In his expanded role, Águila will oversee all aspects of Hyatt’s global all-inclusive business, including development, operations, branding, and commercial performance, working closely with functional teams around the world.

“With our distinct brand portfolios and dedicated leadership, we are strengthening our commitment to delivering experiences that meet the needs of our very different guest and customer bases,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President & CEO, Hyatt. “Javier came to Hyatt through the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021, and between his vast all-inclusive expertise and the growth momentum the EAME region has seen under his leadership since 2022, I am confident he will bring the full potential of our growing Inclusive Collection to bear and further advance Hyatt’s position as a leader in all-inclusive, caring even more deeply for guests, customers and owners in this exciting segment. Javier possesses a growth mindset and is filled with ideas for innovation and continuous improvement in performance for all our Inclusive Collection brands.” -TradeArabia News Service

